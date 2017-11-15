Portland to reopen SE fire station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In July 2010, due to budget cuts, Portland Fire and Rescue closed Southeast’s Station 23.

On Wednesday, after nearly 7 years, the station will reopen, Portland Fire and Rescue announced in a press release.

“As Chief, I must constantly reevaluate our approach, especially when it comes to our goal of zero fire deaths a year,” said Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Myers. “Based on its increased density, Southeast Portland requires the sort of response Station 23 can offer. I am pleased that we are able to provide this important coverage by using existing resources and a strategic re-mapping of our assets.”

A preexisting Type-2 fire rescue vehicle and a 2-person crew will operate the station.

Portland Fire and Rescue said 1,333 incidents, including 105 confirmed fires, have happened in station 23’s previous zone. There were also 16 structure fires.

Commissioner Dan Saltzman said reopening the station will better serve Portlanders.

“This two-person rescue will support surrounding stations during peak hours and decrease response times in order to provide a higher level of service for our communities,” he said.