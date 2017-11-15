Police: Man threatened victim while holding baby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man faces numerous charges after police say he assaulted and threatened a victim while holding their 5-month-old baby.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at about 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Northwest Brook Street. According to police, 25-year-old Trevor J. Hull resisted being taken into custody and started fighting with officers. After being handcuffed, Hull reportedly continued yelling, kicking the inside of the police vehicle, and head-butting the interior window.

Hull was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of felony assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, menacing, harassment, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and assault on a public safety officer. His bail is set at $45,000.