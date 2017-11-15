Police investigating infant death at unlicensed day care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 5-month-old at an unlicensed Southwest Portland day care has prompted an investigation, Portland Police confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Oregon’s Early Learning Division’s Office of Child Care told KOIN 6 News that L’Espoir Preschool of the Arts has been cited 3 times for providing day care without a license. The most recent citation happened in March. A license application, according to the spokeswoman, was started at the time of the last violation but never completed by L’Espoir.

Portland Police said the medical examiner will determine a cause of the infant’s death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The Office of Child Care also wanted to encourage day cares to make sure with them that they’re licensed.

This investigation comes less than a month after police started investigating another day care for 2 infant deaths since 2016.

