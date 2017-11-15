Police: Felon, car thief hits 2 vehicles while fleeing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man driving a stolen vehicle hit 2 cars in Salem on Wednesday afternoon while police pursued him, Salem Police said.

Cameron Alex Stiles, 25, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Salem health where, once he’s healthy, Salem Police said they’ll arrest him for multiple charges. Police said they also found firearms and drug paraphernalia in the car Stiles allegedly stole.

Police said they located the car, a gold 1999 Toyota Corolla, on Wednesday afternoon after it had been reported stolen to the Portland Police Bureau. The officer that located the car on Portland Road in Salem attempted to stop the Stiles, who was driving the Corolla, but he fled.

Stiles then struck another vehicle before heading on I5 northbound, where he hit another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Salem Health.

Police said Stiles will be arrested on the following charges:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

felon in possession of a weapon

Second-degree assault

Attempting to elude an officer