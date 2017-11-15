Mt Hood train transforms for ‘Christmas Town’ rides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is just about here as the Mount Hood Railroad Train will start to take its passengers to “Christmas Town” this weekend.

The renovated passenger rail cars of yesteryear are now adorned with Christmas decorations for passengers to enjoy starting on Saturday.

Train conductor Andrew Harris said, “We have music — Christmas music — we go out to a place called Christmas Town. We pick up Santa Claus and the kids absolutely love it.”

The train ride is part Christmas, part old railcar history. The refurbished cars feature comfortable coach seating, hot cocoa for kids and 2 bubble cars with some extravagant booth seating to enjoy the view up the Hood River Valley.

Part of the ride also involves some special Christmas reading for kids.

“During the train ride, we will have these lovely elves come out with children’s books. It’s called the ‘Train to Christmas Town’ — we have kind of a narration going and sort of a storytime for the kids,” Harris said.

Waiting for kids at Christmas Town is Santa Claus — who boards the train for the journey back down the valley to Hood River Station.

Rides on the Mt. Hood Railroad Train to Christmas Town start Saturday and go through the end of the year. You can purchase your tickets here.