More snow leads to preview weekend for Mt Hood Meadows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With more snow expected this week in the northern Oregon Cascades, Mt. Hood Meadows is offering a preview weekend for those wanting to get in some extra days of skiing or snowboarding before the regular season starts.

Lifts are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The ski area is scheduled to operate daily starting Friday, Nov. 24.

The Cascades will see between 6 and 12 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon and will get more snow Thursday as well. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades until midnight.

According to Mt. Hood Meadows’ website, the area has reported a snow depth of 22 inches in the base area and 30 inches at mid-mountain. The ski area has received nearly 3 feet of snow so far in November.

While mountains will get some snow, the Portland metro area will see heavy rain and showers Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will start to decrease Friday, so the area can expect to enjoy mainly dry weather Saturday.

