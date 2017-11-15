Man threatening he had pipe bomb robs $2K in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man reportedly threatening that he had planted a pipe bomb and had a gun robbed $2,000 from the Breeze Cafe in Beaverton on Wednesday, Beaverton police confirmed.

The man, who wore a camouflage jacket and a camouflage cloth over his face, left on foot and has yet to be captured. Beaverton police said there is heavy police presence in the area and they’re investigating. No one was injured.

The man reportedly presented a note to employees at the Breeze Cafe saying he had a gun, though employees didn’t see one. They didn’t see a device that could possibly be a pipe bomb, either.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.