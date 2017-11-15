Tight security for Jeremy Christian bail hearing

Related Coverage More Jeremy Christian docs released prior to bail hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A packed courtroom and tight security is expected when Jeremy Christian, accused of killing 2 men and seriously wounding a third on a MAX train in May, arrives for a bail hearing.

Wednesday’s release hearing for Christian is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Cheryl A. Albrecht and is expected to last a few hours. Earlier, attorneys had requested an entire day for the hearing, but the request was shortened last month.

Kevin Sali, a criminal defense attorney who is not associated with the Christian case, said anyone being held in jail pending trial can ask for a release hearing. During a trial, there are rules of evidence that attorneys must follow when presenting their case to a jury. In a release hearing, those rules are slightly relaxed.

For example, Sali said during a release hearing, hearsay testimony is allowed. On Wednesday, the DA’s Office is expected to call Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detective Michele Michaels. She will be able to testify to things other witnesses saw, heard and told her about the stabbings.

Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and severely wounding Micah Fletcher on May 26, 2017 while onboard a TriMet MAX train as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Station in Northeast Portland.

On Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office filed a 6-page memorandum explaining why prosecutors want to keep Christian behind bars. The account provides new information about the events leading up to the triple stabbing and the alleged statements Christian made.

KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom and will update this story as events develop.