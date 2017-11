PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-84 eastbound lanes near Cascade Locks were closed for over 2 hours on Wednesday after weekly rock blasting by the Oregon Department of Transportation caused rocks to push containment barriers, ODOT said.

Rock blasting has been happening on a weekly basis since Oct. 5.

As of 5:30 p.m. the lanes were reopened, but there will still delays.

UPDATE: Rock blasting on I-84 EB east of Cascade Locks has wrapped up, but there is still a big backup. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/YitFLyYnuZ — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) November 16, 2017