PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of houses were tagged in Keizer with violent school threats, the Salem-Keizer School District confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Salem-Keizer School District spokesperson Lillian Govus tells KOIN 6 that the tags threatened McKay High School.

There will be extra security at McKay High School, McNary High School and Gubser Elementary School, Govus says.

Police are working to determine the credibility of the threats.

More neighbors out clearing threatening graffiti along Country Glen Park. It threatened a school shooting and said "Sandy Hook 2" pic.twitter.com/2PjcLuzEIj — Trevor Ault (@TrevorKOIN) November 15, 2017