FBI offers $15K reward in hunt for sex trafficking suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI announced it will increase the reward to $15,000 in connection with the search for a fugitive facing allegations of sex trafficking.

Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, 29, could be anywhere in the United States, but officials believe he maybe living in the Seattle-area.

“He and his partner had sex trafficked a minor from Portland to Seattle and we had a reward out for him for about $10.000 that did result in some information but we’re seeking some more information,” according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Denise Biehn.

“He’s a trafficker that we’ve been looking for for about a year now,” Biehn said.

In October 2016, a federal grand jury in Oregon charged Curnal with one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

Records show that Curnal and Terrence Barnes – who also goes by the name of Aaron Barnes – drove a minor victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a trafficking operation.

“His partner (Barnes) was picked up in Nebraska so he (Curnal) could be anywhere and we’re interested in any information that anyone would have,” Biehn said.

The FBI is now running Facecbook ads in the Seattle area in an effort to generate new leads.

“No tip is too small for us to take a look at and sometimes it’s as small as ‘I think I saw him at the gas station’ or ‘I have a phone number for him,'” Biehn said.

Curnal should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI advises people do not attempt to contact him directly. If in the immediate vicinity, call 911.

According to the FBI, he has black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Anyone with general information or tips about the location of Curnal is asked to call the FBI office in his or her area. In Portland, the number is 503.224.4181. In Seattle, the number is 206. 622.0460.