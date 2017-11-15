Damian Lillard to meet with WWII veteran before Wed. game

Elmer Ballard and Damian Lillard will meet before the Orlando game

World War II veteran Elmer Ballard, 93, is a die-hard Blazers fan. He'll meet Damian Lillard on Nov. 15, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can learn a lot about Elmer Ballard by taking one look at him.

It starts at the top where Ballard rocks a World War II Veteran hat, complete with an American flag pin in the middle. Then, you get to his varsity-style jacket, where Ballard literally wears his fanhood on his sleeves.

Ballard, in his own words, is a great Portland Trail Blazers fan. He’s been watching games since before the 1977 NBA Championship season. He can’t go to many games — he says they’re too expensive — but you can count on him tuning in from his brown couch adorned with a red-and-black Blazers blanket.

He’s also a huge fan of Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, and on Wednesday, before Portland’s game against Orlando, Ballard will get a chance to meet the star who “can hit those 3-pointers like crazy.” The two will meet at 4:45 p.m., and KOIN 6 will be there.

“I just didn’t think I’d get this opportunity,” Ballard said.

