Accused Gresham killer extradited from Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Angela McCraw-Hester, arrested in Idaho for allegedly killing her husband’s ex-wife in Gresham, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is expected to be in court Thursday morning.

McCraw-Hester was arrested October 4 for the murder of Annastasia Hester in her Gresham apartment on June 10, 2016.

McCraw-Hester was taken into custody in Pocatello, Idaho and waived her right to an extradition hearing the next day. “I just want to get this over with,” she said that day.

In court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, McCraw-Hester is charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder (one that states she “intentionally caused the death” of Annastasia Hester, the other that states the death was “a result of intentional torture”) and with one count of 1st-degree burglary.

The burglary charge includes the allegation Angela McCraw-Hester broke into the one-bedroom unit at East Park Apartments, 193 SW Eastman Parkway in Gresham, “with the intent to commit the crime of Murder therein.”

Her husband, Matthew Hester, was arrested for resisting arrest and obstruction of justice at the time of Angela’s arrest. Authorities said in October he is not a suspect in the Gresham homicide “at this point.”

Annastasia Hester called 911 in the middle of the night and said she’d been stabbed multiple times, but died before she could describe her attacker. She was 36.

