Thief in MAX stabbing sentenced to prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — George Tschaggeny, who stole a wedding ring and wallet from one of the victims of the MAX stabbing victims in May, was sentenced to 13 months in prison with credit for time served and 5 years probation. He’ll also serve 6 months in jail concurrent with his prison term.

Tschaggeny admitted taking the items from Ricky Best after he was stabbed to death on May 26. He pleaded guilty to several counts, including identity theft and tampering with physical evidence.

The 51-year-old was caught on video carrying Best’s black backpack off of the MAX train and was wearing Best’s wedding ring when he was arrested about 5 days after the attack.

A tip from a Domino’s Pizza worker led police to the homeless camp where Tschaggeny lived off Northeast Halsey Street under the Cesar E. Chavez overpass along I-84.

But in 2010 Portland police awarded Tschaggeny a Civilian Medal of Heroism after he helped capture an armed bank robbery suspect.

Tschaggeny and another man were in his front yard when they saw the suspect running from police. They chased him and held him down until police arrived to find he had been holding a knife the entire time. Police called their actions “courageous and selfless.”

His life spiraled downward and into addictions to cocaine and heroin.

On November 6, he changed his plea in the current case and was sentenced November 14.