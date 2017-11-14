Recruits practice firefighting in donated Hillsboro home

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Fire Department recruits got a taste of real firefighting on Tuesday morning when they practiced fighting flames in a burning house.

The home was donated and filled with pallets and bales of hay and set on fire.

“This house was donated to us for the purpose of destroying it, burning it down,” Bruce Montgomery with the Hillsboro Fire department said.

The goal was to squeeze as much training out of the house as possible. The department set up 8 different locations inside the home to burn and monitored the structural stability.

“We have eight new fire recruits, and so this is an opportunity for them to get inside and try to do some real firefighting,” Montgomery said.