PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy is missing after he ran away from his house in Gresham early Tuesday morning.

Gresham Police say Maliki Skutley was staying in a hotel in the 17700 block of NE Sacramento St. He spoke with a man outside of the hotel around 1 a.m. and said he was going to the store.

Maliki is autistic. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last known to be wearing a black shirt and blue pajama pants.

Call 911 if you see him.