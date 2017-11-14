Police: Man stabbed on MAX train in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An adult man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while riding a MAX train in North Portland, according to police.

Portland Police responded to the Denver Avenue Transit Station after learning a man was stabbed during a fight on the train.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what’s believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect — an adult man — on a MAX train at the Rosa Parks Transit Station, located at 6598 North Interstate Ave.

Trains are running again on the Yellow Line, but TriMet said both Orange and Yellow Lines riders should still expect delays.

MAX Yellow Line is disrupted due to police activity in North Portland. Shuttle buses are serving stations between Expo Center and Interstate/Rose Quarter. Expect delays. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/VmgEu72hHG — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) November 15, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available