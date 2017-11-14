Police: Gaston woman shoots boyfriend during fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gaston woman is accused of shooting and injuring her boyfriend during an argument on Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Shannon Main was arrested after her boyfriend was shot in the leg at a home in the 1200 block of Tanner Creek Road.

Officers responded and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Main is charged with attempted homicide, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held at the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail.