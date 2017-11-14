Multiple car tires slashed in unincorporated Clark Co

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a suspect after homeowners in unincorporated Clark County said at least 9 cars had their tires slashed late Saturday night — affecting 4 homes.

One of the victims — Desirae Jones — shared her surveillance video with KOIN 6 News. Jones, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years, said other than the occasional egging, there’s hardly any crime, so she has no idea who’s responsible for the damage.

“I don’t know why anyone would do this. It’s absolutely beyond me,” Jones said.

Initially, she thought some kids were responsible for the vandalism and assumed it was a prank. However, after watching the video, she realized it was a “full grown man with a very large knife.”

The video shows a man creeping up to Jones’ truck around 11:20 p.m. He slashed one of its tires before moving on to the Honda next to it, then a 3rd car — all in her driveway. She said it didn’t appear that the suspect stole anything.

Jones said, “The knife was really large. You can see it in the video.”

According to Jones, the same man went to her neighbor’s house and slashed their tires too. After the incident, Jones said the neighborhood plans to be more prepared in case something like this happens again.

“We’re talking about installing better cameras, more cameras and more lighting,” Jones said.

While it’s hard to see the face of the man in the video, Jones was able to make out a few things. Jones said he was wearing dark jeans with a black hoodie and his hood was up.

Officials are investigating the incident, but said there have been no other occurrences of tire slashing recently in the area.