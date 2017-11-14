Man slain in car in Salem alley; man, 21, arrested

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police have made an arrest in the killing of a man whose body was found in a car in northeast Salem.

Salem police said Tuesday that an Oregon State Police SWAT team assisted with the arrest of 21-year-old Jose Ricardo Barboza-Manzo. He was found Monday afternoon at a home in unincorporated Tillamook County.

He’s charged with aggravated murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say the victim, 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais, died of gunshot wounds. The car that contained his body was parked in an alley Friday morning.