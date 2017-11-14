Man robs Chase Bank in Salmon Creek Fred Meyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed the Chase Bank at the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer on Monday, Nov. 13.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a white man in his 20s walked into the bank at 4:16 p.m. with a note demanding money. He did not threaten anyone or show a weapon but was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect left the store on foot heading north but deputies and K9s were not able to find him because there were so many people at the store.

The suspect has a slender build and scruffy beard and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with lettering, dark pants and a dark baseball cap with white lettering.

If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360.397.2211.