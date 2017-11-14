Camas paper mill changes mean layoffs for up to 300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 300 people face layoffs in the next 6-8 months as a Camas paper mill plans to stop producing printer paper.

The Georgia Pacific Mill is restructuring and downsizing due to the decreased demand for printer paper, especially in offices and schools.

“Basically it was competing against email and technology that is out here, that has eliminated a lot of the use of paper,” said Camas Mill public affairs manager Kristi Ward.

The layoffs will have a major impact on the community and local economy, according to Mill Quarter Tavern manager Susan Prill, whose husband retired from the mill.

“It’s very scary for all of them,” Prill said. “One of [my] friends in particular, she’s worried about it. She’s only been there 6-7 years she will more than likely lose her job.”

Those losing their jobs will either relocate or be offered a severance.

The company will continue producing tissue at the mill, for brands like Quilted Northern and Brawny. The tissue side of the mill will save about 130 jobs.

“It is very sad news for us,” Ward said.