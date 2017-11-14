ACLU to sue city, officers over ‘kettle’ at protest

Related Coverage Opposing protests largely peaceful, despite 14 arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon plans to file a lawsuit against the City of Portland and Portland police officers over “kettling” of protesters during a June 4 rally downtown.

The ACLU said the lawsuit is on behalf of 3 clients who were detained during the protest in what they call a “mass detention” of protesters.

Fourteen people were arrested during the protest involving thousands of pro-Trump and counter protesters that was largely peaceful.

In response to that day’s events, Mayor Wheeler told KOIN 6 News he was “grateful that there were no reports of major injuries and that arrests were minimal.”

The ACLU is holding a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the details.