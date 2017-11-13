Vancouver woman gets refund after iPad box had flour

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Walmart has refunded money to a western Washington state woman who says she bought an iPad but found a bag of flour in the box instead.

Walmart on Friday returned $400 to Sharleen Nelson of Vancouver and says in a statement it appreciates customers notifying them of problems so they can be quickly resolved.

Nelson tells KING-TV that she bought the device last weekend from a Walmart store in Portland, Oregon.

She says the salesman used a key to unlock a cabinet to get it.

Nelson says when she opened the box at home she found a bag of flour but no iPad.

She says it looks like someone cut into the packaging, and the plastic covering the box was significantly stiffer than that typically found on Apple products.