VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A clash broke out between members of Patriot Prayer and Antifa at an I-5 overpass in Vancouver Monday afternoon sparked by a sign at the overpass that states, “It’s OK to be white.”

The groups seemed to debate whether white privilege exists.

Clash between Patriot Prayer and Antifa on Vancouver overpass. https://t.co/HzVCXA3VCe — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) November 13, 2017

Clash between anti-fa and patriot prayer in VanWa.Many are upset bc on overpass a sign says “it’s ok to be white” #koin6news pic.twitter.com/bRAaT75K6y — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) November 13, 2017

Does white privilege exist? This seems to be the debate between the two groups. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/cNV4VIvWg2 — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) November 13, 2017

Very passionate ppl out here but the likely hood of either group changing their mind is slim to none. People are set in their ways. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/1SFMZKqXlr — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisKOIN6) November 13, 2017

