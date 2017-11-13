Nearby robbery increases security at St. Vincent’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland beefed up their security Monday afternoon after learning police were tracking a robbery suspect in the area.

Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police said authorities are looking into a reported armed robbery in that area. Rowe said the victim met the suspect to sell a cell phone.

Police and K-9 units are in the neighborhood near St. Vincent Hospital. Gary Walker with Providence Hospital told KOIN 6 News the hospital is not and was not on lock down.

Walker admitted the first alert the hospital sent out was incorrect in stating there was an “Active Shooter” on the campus. But they quickly issued a correction and are now looking into the circumstances into how that incorrect alert was sent.