PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in Beaverton on Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway near SW 99th Avenue.

Traffic in the area is affected.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

#PDXtraffic: Crash involving motorcycle deputy on Beaverton-Hillsdale HWY near SW 99th. Traffic affected. More info as it becomes available. — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) November 13, 2017