K-Mart manager faces child sex abuse charge

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The manager of a K-Mart in Washington County is accused of sexually abusing a girl who worked at the store.

Joseph Quijada faces charges of luring a minor and encouraging child sex abuse, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 33-year-old allegedly asked for and got intimate photos from the victim, and also allegedly used his company credit card to rent a hotel room to meet with her.

He was arrested Sunday and the investigation continues. Authorities are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.629.0111. The case number is 17-3160349.