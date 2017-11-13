Eye-popping plan: Giant towers in Pearl District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Picture this: Two skyscrapers towering over the Pearl District, connected by a glass-enclosed botanical bridge that is higher than any building in Portland now, surrounded by other high-rises that include retail, office, hospitality and residential spots.

This spot would also include a transportation hub for high-speed rail and possibly a Hyperloop near Union Station, the Greyhound Station plus Streetcar and bus stops.

Overall, this site would bring about 5 million square feet of new development to the city in the spot where the US Postal Service headquarters will be demolished.

Can you see it?

Even if you can’t, the designers at William Kaven Architecture and Kaven + Co. can. And they intend to propose this to Portland city officials as soon as Prosper Portland allows.

One of the 2 towers “exceed 970 vertical feet, would be interlinked by a glass-enclosed botanical bridge spanning 236 feet across the North Park Blocks some 680 feet in the air,” their press release states. The botanical bridge “would be a tropical respite from the gray of the city at any time of the year and provide breathtaking views of Mt. Hood and the entire city skyline.”

The eye-popping proposal would be an “opportunity to lead the effort to build a bullet train network that links Portland to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver from the heart of an already-existing downtown transportation hub. There is no better place, nor a better time, than the opportunity that is upon us, with this huge site next to our historic train station,” Daniel Kaven said in the release.

The project also has an eye on sustainability and clean energy, as the plan would include “on-site power generation from photovoltaics integrated within the glazing.”

Project leaders also said the towers would be big enough to be the corporate headquarters “for a Fortune 100 company, such as Amazon.”

Amazon, currently based 3 hours north in Seattle, has accepted bids from cities who want to have their second headquarters, including one from Portland recently. In that plan, Portland city leaders offered no incentives to Amazon. Instead they offered Amazon the opportunity to purchase land in the downtown U.S. Post Office distribution center for its proposed new national headquarters.

The audacious plan revealed by the press release did not include a price tag for the venture, nor how it would be paid for. Those details will be fleshed out when they officially submit their plan to Prosper Portland in the 1st quarter of 2018.