Bullets damage Hazelwood neighborhood apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment in the Hazelwood neighborhood was shot at on Monday morning.

Portland Police say they first responded to an apartment in the 14200 block of East Burnside Street around 3:35 a.m. on the reports of gunfire. They did not find any evidence of gunfire.

They were called again to the apartment just before 6 a.m. regarding damage found on the apartment walls. Officers then found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment. The two people inside at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Officers continue to investigate. No suspects have been located or are in custody.