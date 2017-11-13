After 46 years, Real Mother Goose closing downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 46 years, The Real Mother Goose is closing.

Owners Stan and Judy Gillis will close the iconic American fine-craft and art shop at 901 SW Yamhill in downtown Portland on December 24. They made the decision in part because the building where the shop is will undergo and year-long remodeling and all the tenants need to leave by mid-January.

The store has earned plenty of awards and accolades over the years as they’ve collected fans from here and around the country.

Beginning November 17, their will be the first-ever storewide sale through December 24.

The Real Mother Goose location at the Portland International Airport will remain open, the Gillises said.