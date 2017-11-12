Woman hit, killed on I-5 after restaurant disturbance

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was allegedly causing a disturbance at a Salem restaurant was hit and killed trying to cross I-5 shortly after police were called to the restaurant.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was hit by at least 2 vehicles as she tried to cross I-5 from east-to-west at the Market Street exit in Salem in the early hours of Sunday, the Oregon State Police said.

Salem police had been called to a restaurant near the Market Street interchange about a woman causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, the woman was not there. Shortly, though, police were called to the northbound lanes of I-5 near Market Steet and determined the woman hit on I-5 was the woman from the restaurant disturbance.

The investigation into the incident continues.