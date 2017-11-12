Portland woman starts college fund for victims of Vegas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heidi Mitchell, like most people, saw the photos: snapshots of victims who were shot and killed at a concert in Las Vegas over a month ago.

Mitchell also saw something that stuck out to her. There were children in each one who suddenly and unexpectedly lost a parent. Something had to be done, she thought. But what could she do? She started talking to people and local businesses and found the answer.

Mitchell created a fundraiser aimed at creating a college fund for those kids who lost parents in the Las Vegas shooting.

“It makes me horribly sad because to know that these kids are not going to have a mother or father or maybe possibly both parents,” Mitchell said. “They shouldn’t have to give up on their dreams. They’re gonna be sad because their aren’t here but that doesn’t mean that they should stop dreaming.”

Mitchell has already raised $3,000 with her big fundraising event still to come. This coming Thursday Pure Space on Northwest 14th and Overton will host dozens of vendors where 10% of items sold will be donated to the fund. Then, on Friday, local bands will play an all-ages benefit concert where 100% of the sales will go to the scholarship fund.

“If I can do my share and pull money together to help out the children,” Mitchell said, “that’s what I want to do.”

You can get more information about the fundraising events by clicking here.