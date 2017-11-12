Pedestrian killed by car in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed by a car in Southeast Portland on Sunday night, Portland Police confirmed.

Police were dispatched right before 8 p.m. to Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark. When they got there they found a 40-year-old man in the roadway. Medical personnel then determined he was dead.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe the man was struck while walking on Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southeast 143rd Ave and Southeast 148th Avenue will be closed for 3-4 hours, Portland Police said.

