Mustang passenger dies in Hwy 240 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a Ford Mustang died when the driver lost control on Highway 240, went off the road and hit a tree late Saturday night in Yamhill County.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near milepost 9, the Oregon State Police said in a release. Early investigation indicates the driver did not negotiate a curve in the road, then went into a ditch and hit the tree.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their names have not been released.

The investigation continues, but authorities said they believe impairment “to be a contributing factor.