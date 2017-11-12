Man turns himself in for sex abuse at taekwondo studio

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man turned himself in after a warrant was issued stemming from multiple instances of sexual abuse at a taekwondo studio, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shuddhodan Man Ranjit, 51, was indicted Thursday on 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 3 counts of second-degree sex abuse. He’s currently lodged in Washington County Jail and is being held on $750,000 bail.

Deputies said that several children had reported being sexually abused by Ranjit multiple times. They said they also have evidence.

The abuse happened at the taekwondo studio on 8907 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton.

Sheriff’s detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. They’re asking anyone with information to call (503) 846-2500.