Lewis and Clark law students help out the homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lewis and Clark law students headed to downtown Portland on Sunday to help the homeless.

The students, partnering with Group Potluck, handed out care packages with socks, toothbrushes, toothpastes and other items. They even passed out animal intended-care packages with items from PetSmart.

Quincy Frazier was one of the law students who helped out. He said it was good to help out others.

“I focused on myself, the whole year and a half I’ve been at Lewis and Clark,” Frazier said. “Giving back, honestly, this is probably one of the highlights of my law school career.”

Frazier and the other law students handed out over 300 packages today.