Fall Storm may bring damaging wind and thunderstorms

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – Just in time to start the new work week, the KOIN 6 Weather team is tracking a deepening area of low pressure off in the Pacific ocean that will help generate strong wind Monday. In addition to potential damaging wind, a threat for severe thunderstorms is possible to develop on the back edge of this system.

Where: Up and down the Oregon/Washington coast and the Willamette Valley. Strongest wind will likely be the northwest Oregon coast near Seaside/Astoria to Long Beach, Washington. Gusting to 60-70 mph is possible. The valley may see strong wind gusts to the 40-50 mph range.

Concerns: Power outages/issues, and potentially tree damage leading to issues.

High Wind Warning for the Oregon and Washington Coast until the afternoon/evening depending on location.

Wind Advisory for the Willamette Valley until the evening.

Timing: Just about all day the wind will be a concern, however, the late morning will likely see the strongest gusts, with issues through the evening commute.

Weather models have been a little inconsistent with the tracking of the low pressure, which makes a difference in potential wind speeds/gusts, that being said, I would be prepared for gusts to approach the 40mph range through the valley and 60 mph range on the coast. Pictured are a few weather models with potential wind speed/gusts for the Oregon coast.