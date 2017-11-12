Don’t Fear the Reaper: Celebrity birthdays for Nov. 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More cowbell, please.

November 12 is the 70th birthday for Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult (real name: Donald Roeser.) The band, whose career apex was in the 1970s and 1980s, is probably best known for their hit, “Don’t Fear the Reaper” — which was parodied in a memorable SNL skit with Will Farrell.

Musician Booker T. Jones and sportscaster Al Michaels both turn 73 this day, and Neil Young is just one year younger.

Actress Megan Mullally is 59 and back on TV in the re-set “Will and Grace.” Nadia Comaneci, the Olympic gymnast who first earned a perfect 10, is now 56.

Former Major League Baseball slugger Sammy Sosa is 49 and is now nearly unrecognizable from his playing days.

Actors Ryan Gosling is 37 and Anne Hathaway is 35.

And Tonya Harding, the Olympic figure skater from Portland whose life and career took a giant swing after the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan, is 47.

The new movie, I, Tonya, takes a look at her life and career, including the attack on Nancy Kerrigan. It stars Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan. It will be in theaters December 8.