At least 61 dead in Iran-Iraq border earthquake

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iranian state TV says a 7.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted the region near the border between Iran and Iraq, killing at least 61 and injuring over 300.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicenter at around 32km (19 miles) outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an “orange” alert for “shaking-related fatalities and economic losses.” There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iranian provinces in the northwestern, western and central areas of the country were impacted.

Iranian social media was abuzz with area people evacuating their homes.