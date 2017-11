PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a little luck, you might want to stop at a Portland-area Plaid Pantry.

The Oregon Lottery announced Sunday it’ll present a $45,000 bonus check on Monday to the Plaid Pantry at 1505 N. Going Street after 3 metro-area stores sold winning tickets worth over $1 million this year.

Two Portland Plaid Pantrys and 1 Clackamas store were the winning locations.