PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are closed near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard after a semi-truck overturned Saturday morning.

The crash happened one mile north of Terwilliger Boulevard. According to officials, the area will be closed for the next several hours.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured due to this crash, but drivers should expect delays.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story

I-5, from 1 Mi N of @ SW Terwilliger Blvd to 1 Mi S of I-84, Closed, A crash has occurred SB near Brier, SB traff… https://t.co/s4nP4SJL7V — TripCheck – Portland (@TripCheckPDX) November 11, 2017