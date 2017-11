SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Sherwood Saturday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish the 2-alarm fire in the 22400 block of Meissinger Place as well as work to protect the neighboring home.

Within an hour, crews managed to get the fire under control and worked to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported and investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

