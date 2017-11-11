Bicyclist facing life-threatening injuries after car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries on Saturday evening after crashing with a car in Southeast Portland, Portland Police said.

The bicyclist was provided immediate medical aid and transported to an area hospital. The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with an ongoing investigation, according to police.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. and police believe, based on preliminary information, that the driver and bicyclist were both traveling south on Southeast 148th Ave.

Southeast 148th Ave. is currently closed between Southeast Division and Southeast Woodard.

Portland Police is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.