A celebration of new life: Movie Madness lives on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One month ago, Mike Clark’s dream store was on its last life.

Portland’s Movie Madness, an iconic store which housed over 80,000 movies and props, was scheduled to close in November.

“I spent over 25 years of my life creating this store,” Clark said on Oct. 11, chocking up at the thought of his creating closing. “There’s a lot of memories, a lot of sentimental memories that are in it.”

Then, the Hollywood Theatre stepped in and started a kick-starter campaign. If they raised $250,000 by early November, then they’d take over the store and keep it alive.

They raised it in 9 days. And on Friday night, Clark and everyone involved celebrated the fundraiser completion.

“I want people to know this: all of you, everybody in the city of Portland and beyond has reached into their pocket books and made donations — generous donations — to make this beautiful dream of mine a reality,” Clark said.

With the store saved, Hollywood Theatre is now upping their goal. If they can raise $350,000, they’ve promised to make a screening room. They’ve raised over $315,000 up to this point.

Here’s how the money will be used to create a screening room (from their fundraiser page).

The screening room is an important part of our plan to make Movie Madness more sustainable. It will allow us to host special events and to apply for grant funding to support community programs and partnerships. We’ll add a bar and sell popcorn and snacks, and explore new ways Movie Madness can serve the community. And yes, if you want to rent the screening room for a private event (‘80s-themed VHS and pizza party?), that’s part of the plan, too.

We’re estimating the cost of the screening room at $75,000-$100,000:

$25,000: Projection & sound

$25,00: Soundproofing the room (crucial, due to the residential apartments upstairs)

$25,000-30,000: Reconfiguration/construction of screening room: labor, seats, lighting, bar