1 person dead in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police found one person dead late Friday night after responding to a report of gunfire in Southeast Portland.

Officers arrived to a residence in the 8100 block of Southeast Glenwood Street shortly after 11 p.m. The reported gunfire happened 15 prior to the 911 call.

Police found a deceased person near a home, however, no suspects were located at the scene.

Homicide detectives, criminalists and the Oregon State Medical Examiner responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.