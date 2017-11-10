Man convicted of using pipe bomb in murder plot sentenced

Related Coverage Man charged after allegedly detonating pipe bomb

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who was convicted of attempting to kill his former wife and her boyfriend with a pipe bomb was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 57-year-old Timothy Holycross was sentenced on Wednesday after a Washington County jury last month found him guilty of attempted murder, first-degree arson, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and other charges.

Authorities say Holycross planted the pipe bomb in May near the Forest Grove apartment of Scott Brown, the boyfriend of Renee Giacomini. The bomb exploded, sending shrapnel hundreds of feet in every direction. No one was injured.

Attorneys representing Holycross say he has maintained his innocence, and the case lacked direct evidence showing he created and detonated the pipe bomb.