PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire damaged a vacant, boarded home in NE Portland on Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue say crews saw heavy fire from the roof of the home at 224 NE 99th Avenue around 11 a.m.

Crews began to attack the fire while others entered the home to look for possible transients inside. An ambulance was called as a precaution but no one was found inside.

The cause of fire and damage estimate are undetermined.