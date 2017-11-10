Dog dragged 100 feet when car catches leash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog was dragged by its leash for about 100 feet from a car in Milwaukie Friday afternoon.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was walking with her Chihuahua/Yorkie mix dog on a retractable leash just behind her when a car stopped a stop sign and turned, getting the leash caught on its front bumper.

The woman was knocked down and the dog was dragged, but only sustained cuts and scrapes and a bruised liver. The dog is expected to make a full recovery and the woman was not injured, police said.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian.

The Milwaukie Police would like to remind everyone that a crosswalk exists at any public street intersection whether marked with paint or unmarked. Crosswalks can also exist mid-block if they are marked with white painted lines.