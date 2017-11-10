Complicated I-84 crash sends 7 to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A complicated crash between 4 vehicles sent 7 people to the hospital around noon Thursday along I-84 in Morrow County.

The Oregon State Police said the chain-reaction crash appears to have been caused by a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer that hit a Pontiac before another pickup and a semi-truck were involved.

The driver of the pickup believed to be at fault, Austin Pendell, 24, from Summerville, suffered minor inuries and was taken by ambulance for treatment.

The passenger in the other Dodge pickup, 65-year-old William Guthridge of Silverton, was critically hurt and airlifted to a Bend hospital for treatment. Driver Christopher Guthridge, 27, was rushed to a Hermiston hospital before being airlifted to OHSU in Portland for treatment of his serious injuries.

The 37-year-old driver of the Pontiac, Jamie Starboard, was taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Hospital. The 3 children passengers were also taken to the hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who was seriously hurt.

The truck driver, Arthur O’Neal, was not hurt. The 41-year-old driver is from Prichard, Alabama.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.